2021 Force Gurkha Launched in India at Rs 13.59 Lakh, Gets New Design and Features

After a long wait since the 2020 Auto Expo, the production version of the new Force Gurkha has finally been launched in India. Force Motors had recently unveiled the production version of the car, which has a lot of resemblance with the car shown at the Auto Expo and has now launched it in India at a price of Rs 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the SUV has commenced and as per the company, the deliveries of the new Force Gurkha will start from mid-October, 2021.

The 2021 Force Gurkha is powered with an updated version of the already existing 2.6-litre diesel engine that makes 91 hp and 250 Nm of torque and comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox only as there is no automatic transmission option on offer. It gets low range, manual locking front and rear differentials and four-wheel-drive. The 2.2-litre diesel engine from the Force Gurkha Xtreme, however, will not be available with the 2021 model.

On the suspension front, mechanically, it remains the same. Force Motors says that the suspension setup has been tweaked for better performance and the car has water wading capabilities of up to 700mm thanks to a factory-fitted snorkel and can traverse slopes with a 35-degree angle as well.

Coming to the looks of the new Gurkha, it has a resemblance to the model it replaces but it does get a revamped front-end design which gives it a modern look. Highlights include ‘Gurkha’ is spelt out at the front grille instead of the Force Motors’ logo and a 4x4x4 badge on the rear fender. On the inside, the car has a new interior design and comes with a touchscreen infotainment system that also supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth.

Other features include USB ports for all four occupants, LED headlamps with DRLs, fog lamps with cornering function, individual armrests for rear passengers and it also comes with height- and reach-adjustable steering wheel. Lastly, on the safety front, the car gets dual airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

The Force Gurkha competes mainly against the Mahindra Thar in India and both the cars have been recently updated. In case you want to take a closer look at the Gurkha, check out our detailed image gallery by clicking here.

