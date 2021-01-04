2021 Ford EcoSport Compact SUV Launched in India at Rs 7.99 Lakh, Sunroof Added to Titanium Trim

Ford India has introduced the 2021 EcoSport Compact SUV at a starting price of Rs 7.99 Lakh (ex-showroom). The company has also introduced sun-roof on the Titanium trim, making the feature available across half of EcoSport variant lineup. The 2021 lineup is available in both BS-VI petrol and diesel powertrains. Here's the variant wise pricing for the 2021 Ford EcoSport

Ford EcoSport – 1.5l Ti-VCT PETROL

Ambiente MT INR 799,000

Trend MT INR 864,000

Titanium MT INR 979,000

Titanium+ Automatic INR 1,119,000

Sports MT INR 1,099,000

Ford EcoSport – 1.5l TDCi DIESEL

Ambiente MT INR 869,000

Trend MT INR 914,000

Titanium MT INR 999,000

Sports INR 1,149,000

“In the tradition of bringing what consumers want and value, we are happy to bolster the EcoSport line-up and make every variant compelling in terms of features and value,” said Vinay Raina, executive director Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford India. “With the new line-up, we have not just addressed the customer feedback on making sunroof and key features more accessible but also left scope to add more unique features in the future.”

The vehicle is available with Ford’s 1.5l TDCi diesel engine that delivers 100 PS power and 215 Nm of Torque. The three-cylinder 1.5-litre Ti-VCT petrol engine delivers segment-best 122 PS of power & 149 Nm of torque. Customers can choose from the five-speed manual gearbox that is offered with both the engines. The petrol-powered variant of the EcoSport is also available with a six-speed, torque convertor automatic.

Ford EcoSport also offers globally-renowned mobility and connectivity solution FordPassTM across its entire lineup. FordPassTM is a one-stop smartphone app meeting diverse ownership needs, at no additional cost. With a factory-fitted cloud-connected device, EcoSport owners can perform several vehicle operations -- like starting, stopping, locking or unlocking remotely, via the FordPassTM app.

The 2021 Ford EcoSport offers up to six airbags for enhanced protection for the driver and as well as passengers, best-in-segment SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility on top-of-the-line EcoSport S variant, a 9-inch touchscreen-based infotainment system & embedded navigation among other features.