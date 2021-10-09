2021 Hero XPulse 200 4V Launched in India at Rs 1.28 Lakh, is More Powerful and Refined

Hero MotoCorp has announced the launch of the 2021 Hero XPulse 200 4V at Rs 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 4V in its name is meant to signify the big change the new XPulse brings with itself, which is the updated engine that now comes with 4 Valves.

The 2021 Hero XPulse 200 4V is equipped with a BS-VI emission norm compliant 200cc 4 Valve oil-cooled engine that offers 6% more power and 5% added more torque. It now has a power output of 19.1 PS at 8500 rpm and has a torque output of 17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm. The 4 Valve oil-cooled engine claims to provide better power across the mid and top-end speed range and also less stress in terms of engine performance at high speeds thanks to having lesser vibrations. For better heat management in heavy traffic, Hero MotoCorp says that the cooling system is now updated with a 7 fin oil cooler. The transmission setup is also claimed to be significantly improved in the XPulse 200 4V with better strength and durability and an updated gear ratio which now, as per claims, results in better tractive effort and acceleration.

In terms of features, the LED headlamps have been upgraded for better visibility at night. The XPulse 200 4V continues to have features such as a fully digital LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and call alerts, Turn-by-Turn navigation, Gear indicator, Eco Mode and two Trip meters and Single Channel ABS as a standard offering.

The motorcycle features long suspension travel –190mm front and 170mm rear along with 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels. It is equipped with an aluminium skid plate that protects the engine, has new toothed brake pedal for better control and comes with an upswept exhaust that enables deep water crossing.

The dual-purpose tyres, 10-step adjustable mono-shock suspension, an accessible seat height of 825mm and high ground clearance of 220mm remain the same. It also offers a luggage plate with bungee hooks to carry luggage even with a pillion passengers. Hero MotoCorp says that the seat comfort has been improved. The protective windshield is also said to have been improved and now has better wind and weather protection. Lastly, the motorcycle still comes with a USB port.

The 2021 XPulse 200 4V comes in three new colour options – Trail Blue, Blitz Blue, and Red Raid.

Hero MotoCorp says that the Rally Kit will continue to be on offer which is road legal and also homologated for FMSCI approved motorsports events.

Also Watch:

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The XPulse is leading Hero MotoCorp’s aggressive growth strategy in the premium motorcycle segment that is performance-led, tech-enabled and youth-focused. Within no time, the XPulse managed to create an important customer fan base across the world. With the new XPulse 200 4V, we are bringing more power and enhancing further its off-road, touring and commuting capabilities for the most thrilling riding experience.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.