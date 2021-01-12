2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports Launched in India, Starts at Rs 15.96 Lakh

Honda Motorcycles has announced the launch of the 2021 Africa Twin model for the Indian market. The updated Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports is available in both Manual as well as DCT transmission variants and offers new colour options.

The Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports is powered by a 1,084cc parallel-twin engine that delivers 73 kW of power and 103 Nm of torque. It features a bolt-on aluminium subframe and swingarm and comes with a lithium-ion battery that is claimed to offer 1.6 times longer shelf life. Additionally, the motorcycle comes with a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) which works in tandem with the Ride by Wire system to offer a 7-stage traction control system. It also allows the motorcycle to come with 3-stage adjustable wheelie control, Cornering ABS with an off-road setting, Rear Lift Control and lean-sensitive gear shifts for the DCT transmission-equipped variant.

Honda has given the 2021 Africa Twin a slim-section seat and high-set handlebars for better off-road riding abilities and the rider also has a 5-stage adjustable windscreen at their disposal. To help it with its long-distance credentials, the Africa Twin Adventure Sports comes with Cruise Control, a 24.5-litre fuel tank, charging socket and LED headlamps with cornering function as well.

It also continues to have the 6.5-inch TFT touchscreen display as the instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay too. Honda says that this screen can be used even with the gloves on.

As for the colour options, both the variants come with a single colour option. The manual transmission variant will be available in ‘Darkness Black Metallic’ and the DCT-equipped variant will come in the ‘Pearl Glare White Tricolour’ paint scheme.