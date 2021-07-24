2021 Honda Amaze Facelift Bookings Open Unofficially Ahead of August 17 Launch

Honda is gearing up for the launch of the new Amaze facelift in India. Honda Amaze, which has been one of the most successful products from the Japanese automaker, will get a new facelifted design with the launch slated for August 17. However, some dealerships have already started taking unofficial bookings for the Honda Amaze facelift before the official launch. The new version is expected to arrive with a few design tweaks and upgrades to new features. The current version of the Amaze has been on sale in India since 2018 after making its debut during the Auto Expo 2018.

Since it’s just a facelift and not a new model of the Amaze, we can expect only a few minor tweaks in the design instead of a design overhaul. The upcoming car is likely to arrive with new full-LED headlamps along with new alloy designs and a reworked bumper. The company might also introduce new colour options. On the inside, however, Honda might surprise the customers with a list of new additions. The car is likely to get a new fabric upholstery for the seats along with a new interior trim piece and a list of new features.

Honda is very unlikely to make any changes to the current engine set-up option offered with the Amaze. The mid-size sedan is available in both petrol and diesel engine options the includes a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that comes with a maximum power output of 90hp along with 110 Nm of torque. The diesel engine option is a 1.5-litre unit that produces 110 bp of power and 200 Nm of torque when paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. This engine setup generated 80hp of power and 160 Nm of torque when coupled with a CTV automatic gearbox.

With the launch, the new Honda Amaze facelift will be up against competitors like Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura and Ford Aspire.

