2021 Honda CBR600RR Launched in Malaysia at Rs 17.99 Lakh

Honda has officially launched the 2021 CBR 600RR superbike in Malaysia. The bike sports a four-cylinder inline engine and was unveiled in Japan last year in August. The bike now has forayed in the Malaysian market and will incur a price tag of Rs 17,99,792 (RM 98,888). The vehicle will be made available in only the Grand Prix Red colour in the country.

The 2021 Honda CBR 600RR will draw power from a 599cc, inline 4-cylinder engine. The liquid-cooled engine features a DOHC structure and is capable of churning out 121PS of max power at 14,000rpm and a peak torque of 64 Nm at 11,500 rpm. The engine will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox complemented by a slipper clutch and assist. Talking about the electronics, the 2021 Honda CBR600 RR will incorporate 6-axis IMU, Engine Control Unit (ECU), ABS, Emergency stop signal, Honda Selectable Torque Control(HSTC) and Wheelie control.

The motorcycle boasts of three riding modes and two user customisable modes. Riders can switch between the settings leveraging the completely digital TFT instrument cluster as well as premium switchgear. The display exhibits a plethora of information such as lap timer, riding modes, gear position indicator, speedometer, tachometer among others.

The motorcycle also sports an electronically managed three-mode steering damper. Honda has utilized twin 310mm front rotors paired up by 4-piston radially-mounted callipers and a 220mm rear disc for effective braking.The 2021 Honda CBR600RR takes inspiration from the CBR1000RR-R SP,which comes at a price tag of Rs 36.27 lakh (RM 198,800).

The dual headlights of the vehicle furnish the bike with an aggressive appearance. Other salient features of the bike include a high rise tail design, split seats, sculpted fuel tank and under seat-mounted exhaust.The suspension framework of the new CBR600RR bike comprises of 41mm fully adjustable Showa USD forks at the front and a rear mono-shock absorber of Honda’s Pro-Link, as mentioned by indianautosblog.com

