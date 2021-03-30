2021 Honda CBR650R, CB650R Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 8.67 Lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has launched the new 2021 CBR650R and CB650R in India. The new models will make their way to the Indian market through CKD* route. Both the motorcycles are based on a twin-tube type frame. Around the swing arm pivot and engine hanger structure, weight reduction and mass centralization are realized.

The motorcycles are powered by a 649cc, DOHC 16-valve engine that delivers 85hp at 12,000rpm with max net torque of 57.5 Nm delivered at 8,500 rpm.

Both models come with Assist/slipper clutch that eases upshifts and manages hard down changes. The motorcycles also come with new smart ESS (Emergency Stop Signal) technology that detects sudden braking and automatically activates the front and rear hazard lights, which flash to warn any nearby vehicles. Also on offer is the Honda Ignition Security System (HISS), an electronic anti-theft device that automatically disables the starting of the engine by means of electronic control.

In terms of electronics, the duo comes with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) that adjusts engine power to optimize torque at the rear wheel, reducing rear-wheel slip. The rider can choose to select ON / OFF setting with the torque control (TC) switch on the left steering wheel. Both the models wear dual radial-mount four-piston brake calipers gripping 79.2 cm2 floating-dual discs in the front and 25.4 cm2 disc at the rear. Dual channel ABS gives smooth braking in both wet and dry condition.

RELATED NEWS 2021 Honda CBR650R Unveiled With New Features and Design Improvements

Suspension duties are handled by Showa Separate Function-Big Piston (SSF-BP) USD Forks that come with a damping mechanism and spring on the right & left fork. Aluminum wheels with premium 5-spoke Y-shaped spokes help reduce un-sprung weight. The light hoops have a greater influence on handling than the numbers alone suggest. CBR650R gets Dual LED headlights with new reflectors lights up your path with intense blue-tinted beam. LED taillight is sleek and minimalistic form.

While CB650R comes with circular LED headlight equipped with a sharp black bezel, helps rider cut through dark areas with intense blue-tinted beam. The taillight tucked above the steel number plate mount is minimal in style.