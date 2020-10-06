2021 Honda CBR650R Unveiled With New Features and Design Improvements

It was only recently when Honda brought the CBR650R to the Indian market and now, internationally the Japanese automaker has revealed the 2021 version of the motorcycle. The Honda CBR650R already brought along a host of new changes over the Honda CBR650F which it replaced and now, it sees further changes. For the year 2021, the motorcycle gets a big change in the form of the new Showa 41mm Separate Function Big Piston fork (SFF-BP) which should further add to the sporty riding experience that the motorcycle claims to offer.

There have been some changes in the engine too which has been done in order to make the motorcycle meet stricter Euro V emission norms. As part of this, the 649cc engine gets a revised ECU mapping, intake timing, cam lobes and exhaust. However, the engine continues to produce the same 95 hp and 63 Nm of torque.

There are very subtle design changes on the motorcycle as well since it now gets a new, redesigned number plate mount and updated side panels. The LED headlamps have been given new reflectors and the instrument cluster has been updated too for better readability for the rider.

There have been no changes on the features front, barring the inclusion of the USB Type-C socket under the seat.

Also Watch:

As of now, there is no news about if and when this motorcycle will be coming to India. The BS-IV compliant CBR650R was priced in India at Rs 7.70 lakh (ex-showroom). But given the new changes and being BS-VI emission norm compliant, whenever the motorcycle comes to our market, expect it to see a sizeable increase in price.