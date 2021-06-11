2021 Honda Gold Wing BS-VI Teased, to Launch In India Soon

​Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) seems all set to launch the updated, BS-VI compliant Gold Wing motorcycle. The company recently teased the updated motorcycle on its 'BigWing' social media handles. For the unversed, BigWing is the automaker’s chain of dealerships in premium motorcycles from the brand. It was back in January when, Honda's flagship cruiser motorcycle, the 2021 Gold Wing was unveiled with four variants globally.

Powering the updated motorcycle is the same engine as before. A 1,833cc, liquid-cooled, inline-6 engine that generates 125 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. It is available with two transmission options – a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed automatic dual-clutch gearbox. The cruiser motorcycle will offer four riding modes — Tour, Sport, Rain, and Eco. The forthcoming model additionally packs a lot of premium features. These include a 7.0-inch TFT instrument console, smart key, electronically-adjustable windscreen, gyrocompass navigation, idle start-stop system (DCT only), hill start assist and all-LED lighting.

On the outside, the motorcycle is a bulky-looking one with a massive front fairing, rearview mirrors with integrated turn signals, twin-pod headlights, a large 21.1-litre fuel tank and panniers. The model offers an electronically controlled Combined Braking System with ABS for improved safety.

The modifications for 2021 include more pillion comfort for the Gold Wing Tour variant. The standard model is offered in a new colour, called Pearl Deep Mud Grey. The top-spec Tour version is available in Candy Ardent Red and Gunmetal Black Metallic for the DCT Tour variant. The Gold Wing Tour also gets Android Auto, along with Apple CarPlay.

Expect the motorcycle to be priced around the Rs 30 lakh mark (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 2021 Honda Gold Wing will be launched in India in the coming weeks and will be exclusively available via Honda’s BigWing dealerships.

