2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour Deliveries Commence in India; Here's All You Need to Know

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has commenced the deliveries of its flagship model, 2021 Gold Wing Tour in India. The deliveries were conducted through company’s exclusive premium retail outlets – Honda BigWing Topline in Gurugram (Haryana), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka) and Indore (Madhya Pradesh).

The new model will makes its way to the Indian market as a Completely Built-Up unit (CBU) from Japan and is available in two variants. The Gold Wing Tour with manual transmission costs Rs 37.20 lakh and the other variant, with the Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) and Airbag, is priced at Rs 39.16 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). The motorcycle will be sold through the company’s premium dealership chain Big Wing and the deliveries will begin from July.

The Honda Gold Wing Tour is powered by a 1,833cc liquid-cooled flat-6 cylinder engine that makes 93 kW of power and a massive 170 Nm of torque. It comes with four riding modes which not only alter the power delivery but also the suspension damping and the sensitivity of the Dual Combined Brake System (D-CBS). These modes are Tour, Sport, Econ and Rain.

This engine comes with the choice of two transmission options – a 6-speed manual with an electric reverse feature and slipper clutch for light clutch lever movement, and a 7-speed DCT with clutch feel, shift speed and rpm range of up/downshifts tailored specifically to each riding mode. The DCT variant also gets a creep forward and back function.

Other features include Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) which is the name of their traction control system, Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) which makes for ultra-quiet start-up, Hill Start Assist (HSA) and auto engine start/stop for better fuel efficiency.

