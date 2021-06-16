Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced the launch of the 2021 Gold Wing Tour in India. The new model will make its way to the Indian market as a Completely Built-Up unit (CBU) from Japan and will come in two variants. The Gold Wing Tour with manual transmission costs Rs 37.20 lakh and the other variant, with the Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) and Airbag, is priced at Rs 39.16 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). The motorcycle will be sold through the company’s premium dealership chain Big Wing and the deliveries will begin from July.

The Honda Gold Wing Tour is powered by a 1,833cc liquid-cooled flat-6 cylinder engine that makes 93 kW of power and a massive 170 Nm of torque. It comes with four riding modes which not only alter the power delivery but also the suspension damping and the sensitivity of the Dual Combined Brake System (D-CBS). These modes are Tour, Sport, Econ and Rain.

This engine comes with the choice of two transmission options – a 6-speed manual with an electric reverse feature and slipper clutch for light clutch lever movement, and a 7-speed DCT with clutch feel, shift speed and rpm range of up/downshifts tailored specifically to each riding mode. The DCT variant also gets a creep forward and back function.

Other features include Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) which is the name of their traction control system, Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) which makes for ultra-quiet start-up, Hill Start Assist (HSA) and auto engine start/stop for better fuel efficiency.

In terms of design, as it’s evident from the first look at the motorcycle, the Honda Gold Wing Tour is meant to offer the highest levels of luxury and comfort for the rider as well as the pillion. These include the ability to adjust the height and angle of the wind deflector electrically, with the touch of a button on the left handlebar cluster. The motorcycle also gets suede/synthetic leather seas, all LED lighting with LED fog lights, auto-cancel indicators, cruise control, 11-litre rear top box for storage, keyless ignition and new lightweight speakers which Honda claims gives better sound quality.

Lastly, the motorcycle gets a 7-inch colour TFT instrument cluster which allows for all audio and navigation controls as well along with adjustment of the suspension and riding modes. The brightness of the display is adjusted automatically but the rider can select from 8 brightness levels as well. When it comes to connectivity, the Gold Wing Tour supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and comes with Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Bluetooth and has two USB-C ports.

And given that the Gold Wing Tour is ideal for long-distance riding, the motorcycle has been fitted with navigation that can be seen on the display in front of the rider and has a massive 21.1-litre fuel tank as well.

Also Watch:

The Honda Gold Wing Tour is now one of the most expensive motorcycles available for purchase in India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here