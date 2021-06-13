2021 Hyundai Aura Specifications Updated on Official Website Ahead Of Launch in India

Hyundai India has entered the updated Aura on its official website. The model’s launch is anticipated to be around the corner. Ahead of its official launch, the South Korean automaker has listed the updated version of the forthcoming sedan. The brochure of the new Hyundai Aura reveals all the modifications to the model. In India, it will cost Rs. 4,000 in excess of the outgoing model. The refreshed model gets upgrades in the form of a new rear spoiler, available in all variants barring the base E version.

It is offered with a sloping roofline, a chrome-surround grille, a muscular hood, projector headlights with DRLs and a wide air dam. It is flanked by ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 13-inch/14-inch wheels (depending on the trim). Wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna are available on the rear end. Three engine choices are offered: a 1.5-litre diesel mill that generates 74hp/190 Nm, a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor that makes 82hp/114 Nm, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit that produces 99hp/172 Nm. The 2021 Hyundai AURA has a choice of three BS6-compliant diesel and petrol engines. Transmission duties are controlled by a five-speed manual unit and an AMT gearbox.

Also Watch:

As for the highlights, the AURA compact sedan receives a few visual upgrades and new features inside the cabin. A spacious 5-seater cabin with a renewed cooled glovebox, a wireless smartphone charger, auto climate control, and a power steering wheel. Twin airbags, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, a rear-view camera and crash sensors for ensuring the passengers' safety are available. The E variant runs on a 13-inch spare wheel and the S variant comes equipped with 15-inch gunmetal, styled steel wheels. The updated Aura features a two-DIN audio system in the S variant. The SX, and SX(+), and SX(O) variants receive an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system supported with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here