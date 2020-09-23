2021 Hyundai Sonata N-Line Revealed Ahead of Global Launch

Last year after the 2021 Sonata was unveiled to the world, Hyundai had confirmed that an N-Line for the car was in the works. And it is finally here. While a few of the details are still in the dark, the same will be revealed closer to its launch.

Starting with the exterior, there is not much different than the standard Sonata. The car already had a sporty flair, but the N Line does kick things up a notch with a tweaked front fascia with larger corner intakes and three rectangular vents beneath its N-specific grille. At the sides, the N-Line gets side skirts that add to the lower and leaner profile.

2021 Hyundai Sonata N-Line. (Image source: Hyundai)

The car gets a set of 19-inch wheels and a lower rear fascia with dual-exhaust outlets and a diffuser that fill out the back. The existing spoiler bridging the two taillights have now been darkened to convey its sporty intentions.

On the inside, the car gets additional treatment in the form of Dark chrome trim and red contrast stitching. The latter is prominent on the steering wheel and sport seats as well.

Core details including the powertrain of the car have not been revealed yet. Last year, the company had already confirmed that the car will get a 2.5-litre turbocharged engine that makes over 275hp.