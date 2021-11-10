2021 Hyundai Tucson SUV Gets Full 5 Star Crash Test Safety Rating by Euro NCAP: Watch Video

The 2021 Hyundai Tucson SUV has become the latest entrant to the list of cars to get a 5-star safety rating by Euro NCAP. In the recently conducted crash test, the SUV scored 86 per cent score in adult occupation safety while the score in child safety tests recorded a percentage higher score of 87 per cent. The top rating validates Tucson’s safety feature list that included forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, driver attention alert, and many more.

The Hyundai Tucson scored 12.4 points out of the available 16 in the frontal impact test whereas its result in lateral impact recorded 15.4 points. The SUV got a rear impact score of 3.3 out of 4 points and a rescue and extrication rating of 2 points. Overall, Tucson scored 33.1 out of 38 points in terms of adult occupant protection.

In terms of child occupation protection, the 2021 Tucson scored 42.9 points out of the total 49 points available in the category. The testing unit was assessed for the safety of 6 and 10-year-old children.

However, when it came to Vulnerable Road User testing, the 2021 Tucson faired a comparatively low score of 66 per cent. For AEB Pedestrian the SUV scored a little over half and attained 5.1 points of the total 9 points. For AEB Cyclist the rating was slightly better at 7.2 points of the 9 available.

The fourth-generation Tucson is expected to hit the Indian market soon and a test vehicle was also spied in Chennai recently.

Hyundai has been looking to upgrade its SUV lineup globally and, in that bid, it is going to launch the facelifted version of its popular compact SUV Creta. The upcoming version of the Creta was spied during tests across several international locations after which the automaker released a teaser video giving details about the looks and design.

The new Hyundai Creta facelift will be globally unveiled at the 2021 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS).

