2021 Indian FTR 1200 Range Unveiled, Gets Significant Updates Over Previous Gen Motorcycle

Indian Motorcycles have unveiled their new updated 2021 FTR 1200 motorcycle range that get a significant number of updates. The company has four models in the range that include FTR 1200, FTR 1200S, FTR 1200 Rally and FTR 1200R Carbon. These models are expected to launch in India before the end of 2021. The FTR 1200, S and R variants get one of the most striking changes that include 17-inch wheels instead of the previous 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel setup.

With smaller wheels, users get more tyre choices as the previous setup was limited to OEM Dunlop rubber as a few adventure tyres. Minus the FTR 1200 Rally, all rest of the bikes come with Metzeler Sportec Street tyres.

The reduction in the wheel size gives it a domino effect. The rake and trail of the FTR's have changed that will help the bike to change directions with more ease. The bike has also received a reduction in seat height by 36mm, which makes it more accessible for short riders, better equipment, with ZF Sachs fully adjustable suspension, wherein the travel has been reduced from 150mm to 120mm.

The FTR 1200 R Carbon is the top-spec bike that gets fully adjustable mono-shock also from Ohlins, fully adjustable USD fork, Akrapovic exhaust system and more carbon-fibre bits. The springs can be bought separately for FTR 1200 S. For stopping the bike comes with the radially mounted dual Brembo brakes on the front and a single disc at the back.

The bikes continue to get 1203 cc V-Twin with liquid cooling that makes 123 bhp and 120 Nm of torque at 6000rpm. The FTR S and the FTR R Carbon get three riding modes that include the stability control, wheelie control, cornering ABS, traction control and cruise control, while the FTR only gets ABS and cruise control.