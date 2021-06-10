2021 Jaguar F-Pace Luxury SUV Launched in India, Prices Starting at Rs 69.99 Lakh

Jaguar Land Rover India today announced that it has begun deliveries of the new Jaguar F-PACE in India. The new F-PACE is available for the first time in the R-Dynamic S trim on Ingenium 2.0-litre petrol and diesel powertrains. The 2.0-litre petrol engine delivers a power of 184 kW and 365 Nm of torque and the 2.0 l diesel engine delivers a power of 150 kW and 430 Nm of torque. The new Jaguar F-PACE is priced at ₹ 69.99 Lakh, ex-showroom in India.

The new exterior design gives the F-Pace a cleaner and more assured presence that features a new sculpted bonnet with a wider power bulge. The enlarged grille features Jaguar’s heritage logo-inspired ‘diamond’ detailing, while the side fender vents feature the iconic Leaper emblem. A new front bumper with redesigned air intakes and dark mesh details visually widen the new F-PACE, for a more assured dynamic presence. New super slim all-LED quad headlights with ‘Double J’ Daytime Running Light (DRL) signatures deliver increased resolution and brightness. At the rear, new slimline lights feature Jaguar’s double chicane graphic, first previewed on the all-electric I-PACE, to accentuate the width of the vehicle. The new bumper design and sculpted new tailgate also add visual drama and deliver a more confident appearance.

In R-Dynamic specification, the new F-PACE features a series of distinct design elements for a more performance-focused look

The F-Pace has an all-new interior with heightened luxury, enhanced connectivity and greater refinement. Two new colorways have been introduced in Mars Red and Siena Tan. A new center console sweeps up to the instrument panel and incorporates wireless device charging feature. Authentic aluminium finisher in beautifully formed shapes such as the upper door insert and full width ‘Piano lid’ that is formed across the width of the instrument panel.

The new Drive Selector, just one of the many beautiful details in the new F-PACE, features an upper section finished with ‘cricket-ball’ stitching, the lower part being made of precision-engineered metal for enhanced tactility. New door casings, featuring a 360-degree grab handle, provide easier access and increased storage for bottles and other items.

Other key features include Row 2 Seat with Power Recline, Four Zone Climate Control, Interactive Driver Display and Fixed Panoramic Roof.

The new Jaguar F-PACE gets the latest Pivi Pro infotainment technology is accessed through the all-new 28.95 cm (11.4) curved glass HD touchscreen. Its key benefits include enhanced clarity and simplified menu structure that allow customers to access or view up to 90 per cent of common tasks from the home-screen in two taps or less. Cabin Air Ionisation improves interior air quality through Nanoe technology, which removes allergens and unpleasant odors. The system now also features PM2.5 filtration, which captures ultra-fine particles including PM2.5 particulates to improve occupant health and wellbeing.

The new F-PACE also has exciting features such as the 3D Surround Camera, Meridian Audio System, Smartphone Pack and Remote (with e-call and b-call functionality).

