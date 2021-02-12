2021 Jawa 42 Version 2.1 Launched in India at Rs 1.84 Lakh, Gets Design Updates and New Colour Options

Classic Legends has announced the launch of the 2021 Jawa fort-Two in India and it has been priced at Rs 1,83,942 (ex-showroom). The Jawa Forty-Two was first launched in India in 2018 and the new model comes with three new colour options - Orion Red, Sirius White and AllStar Black, a blacked-out paint theme, minor cosmetic updates along with blacked-out 13-inch alloy wheels.

Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO – Classic Legends said, “Last year saw us coming up with the BS-VI versions. We didn’t stop at that and outdid ourselves with even bettering the performance and feel of our motorcycles, calling it the 2.1. We have made the exhaust note throatier and even more alluring, enhanced the seat and fine-tuned the cross port engine for added punch. “

“Our customers have always used the 42 as a canvass to express their creativity. Inspired by that, we have added three new colour schemes with ‘classic sports’ stripes, alloy wheels, tubeless tyres and trip meter as standard fitment and fly-screen and headlamp grille as accessories. The technological updates will be available throughout the Jawa and forty-two range and the customers will have the option of choosing the new accessories as well,” he added.

With the 2021 model, the motorcycle has adorned a ‘Sporty Classic’ persona with a grey classic sports stripe that runs across the length of the motorcycle. The new 42 rides on 13-spoke alloy wheels, developed specifically for the motorcycle, shod with tubeless tyres. The Classic Sports persona is further accentuated by the bar-end mirrors, finished in black. The motorcycle also comes equipped with a trip meter now as standard.

Jawa claims that the seat has been improved for rider comfort. It gets a redesigned seat pan and better cushioning. As per a statement released by the company, the suspension and frame set-up has been re-tuned to result in better ground clearance and also contribute to the ride and handling characteristics of the Forty Two.

Jawa also says that the exhaust note coming out of the signature twin exhausts has been deepened and tuned for a more engaging riding experience.

The motorcycle is powered by a 293cc liquid-cooled and fuel-injected single-cylinder engine that delivers 27.33 PS of power and 27.02 Nm of torque. Jawa says that the throttle response has been improved with the 2021 iteration of the motorcycle.

Classic Legends has also come up with a flyscreen and headlamp grille that will be separately sold across its dealerships. The range of accessories has further been expanded with custom made saddlebags and stays. The alloy wheels that come standard on the 42 will also be sold separately at all dealerships for customers to put them on their existing motorcycles.