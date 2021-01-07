2021 Jeep Compass Arrives: Here’s All You Need to Know: Design, Features, Engine and More

Four years after its arrival in Indian markets, the Jeep Compass has now got a major upgrade. The 2021 Jeep Compass India version was unveiled on January 7, 2021. It is the most affordable SUV from the company’s stable, and the new model will be rolled out next month in all its glory.

Compared to its predecessor, the 2021 Jeep Compass has got a host of new features, including a sharper design and 360-degree camera to cover all blind spots. Bookings are likely to open by January-end. Here’s what you can expect from the 2021 version of Jeep Compass:

ExteriorThe latest version comes in a darker shade of green, more on the lines of military green. It has revamped headlamps, a seven-slat grille refreshed with honeycomb-like inserts, new front bumper and spanking new 18-inch alloy wheels that are expected to enhance its visual appeal. It has new LED headlamps and LED DRLs. There are no major updates to the rear and side profiles of the SUV.

InteriorsTo make it more desirable, special attention has been paid to the interiors. The dashboard has been given a facelift to hold a floating 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The knobs for climate control and push start-stop buttons have been placed in a more convenient position. The three-spoke steering wheel comes with an upgraded instrument panel. Apart from the soft dual-tone leather upholstery, there is more storage space in the central console.

SafetyThe 2021 Jeep Compass will be equipped with six airbags, anti-lock braking system, including rainy brake support, along with electronic stability program, brake assist, terrain modes, hill assist and hill descent control, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. The model has scored five stars at the Australian NCAP crash test, which attests to its safety. It also has its own smartphone application to help you track the vehicle location, and alert you in case of theft.

EnginesThe SUV will continue with petrol and diesel engines. The revamped model will offer a 1.4-litre multi-air petrol and a 2.0-litre multi-jet diesel unit.

PriceThe 2021 Jeep Compass facelift is likely to retail from ₹16.5 lakh and go all the way up to ₹27.6 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variants.