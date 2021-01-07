2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled, Gets New Cabin Design with Additional Features

FCA India today unveiled the 2021 Jeep Compass which will continue to be locally manufactured in India at FCA’s joint venture manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon, near Pune. Production of the New Jeep Compass has already begun and is ready for India market launch. Dispatches of the SUV to Jeep brand dealerships across the country will commence shortly. The New Compass will be available for customer test drives, nationwide, by end of January 2021.

Dr. Partha Datta – President and Managing Director, FCA India said, “Over the last three years, the made-in-India Jeep Compass has established its superiority in the minds of Indian customers with its world class quality, safety, capability and performance.

“We have now raised the bar, making the New Jeep Compass an even more compelling proposition, and one that incorporates customer feedback. The New Compass package offers an all-new level of sophistication, passenger comfort, technology and user experience while remaining true to its Jeep DNA.”

On the exterior, the 2021 Jeep Compass gets seven-slot grille and the trapezoidal wheel arches. The headlights now come with reflectors as well as LED projectors, depending on the variant.

The interior design sports a new dashboard design, with water fall center console. The SelecTerrain selector is now a toggle in chrome and has a more modern, digital feel. Control knobs for the air-con and the circular periphery of the engine stop-start button are detailed with striped pattern ‘fluting’. The all-new interiors in the 2021 Jeep Compass will be offered to customers in dual-tone and full black combinations in leather and fabric upholstery, depending on the selection of trim and variant.

The new interior is highlighted by the new generation 10.1-inch high-definition display UConnect-5 system with enhanced functionality and personalization. It floats on top of the mid bolster. The New Jeep Compass comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The steering wheel has been redesigned and the Jeep brand badge now is placed in a horizontal strip surrounded by chrome. The multi-function instrument cluster behind the steering wheel is now a much larger, 10.25-inch digital display and has 24 configurable content screens in it. The content screens can be accessed from the buttons provided on the newly designed steering wheel.

Other new features such as 360-degree remote camera, cruise control and a button-operated powerlift gate will be offered in the 2021 Jeep Compass. Key features includes Automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers, Hill hold and hill descent control, Six airbags among others.