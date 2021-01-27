2021 Jeep Compass SUV Launched in India at Rs 16.99 Lakh, Here's Everything You Need to Know

Jeep has launched the 2021 Compass in India at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Jeep brand dealerships will commence customer test drives and vehicle deliveries from February 2, 2021. As Jeep celebrates its eighth decade, the brand is entering an exciting phase in its legendary history. In addition to the launch of the New Jeep Compass, the milestone will also be marked with the launch of the 80th Anniversary Limited Edition. In addition to a choice of four trims, 11 variants and 7 colours, the New Jeep Compass will be available in three variants of the 80th Anniversary Limited Edition.

Exterior

The latest version comes in a darker shade of green, more on the lines of military green. It has revamped headlamps, a seven-slat grille refreshed with honeycomb-like inserts, new front bumper and spanking new 18-inch alloy wheels that are expected to enhance its visual appeal. It has new LED headlamps and LED DRLs. There are no major updates to the rear and side profiles of the SUV.

Interior

To make it more desirable, special attention has been paid to the interiors. The dashboard has been given a facelift to hold a floating 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The knobs for climate control and push start-stop buttons have been placed in a more convenient position. The three-spoke steering wheel comes with an upgraded instrument panel. Apart from the soft dual-tone leather upholstery, there is more storage space in the central console.

Safety

The 2021 Jeep Compass will be equipped with six airbags, anti-lock braking system, including rainy brake support, along with electronic stability program, brake assist, terrain modes, hill assist and hill descent control, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. The model has scored five stars at the Australian NCAP crash test, which attests to its safety. It also has its own smartphone application to help you track the vehicle location, and alert you in case of theft.

Engine and Variants

Indian customers can select from 11 front-wheel drive (4x2) variants available across Sport, Longitude, Limited (O), Model ‘S’ trims and also the 80th Anniversary Edition. All front-wheel drive variants will offer a choice of two proven BS-VI compliant powertrains – 2.0-litre, 172 PS, 350 Nm, turbo-diesel (Multijet II) and the 1.4-litre 163 PS, 250 Nm, turbo-petrol (Multiair). The New Compass will be offered with a choice of a 6-speed Manual and 7-speed DDCT transmission, newly introduced in the Sport (petrol variant) by popular customer demand.

Also Watch:

Three All-wheel Drive (AWD) variants, with the legendary Jeep Active Drive and Jeep SelecTerrain® 4x4 system, will be available with the combination of 2.0-litre turbo-diesel with the 9-speed automatic transmission, across three trims - Limited (O), Model ‘S’ and the 80th Anniversary Edition. Cruise Control is offered as a standard feature in all 9-speed automatic, AWD variants.