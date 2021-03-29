2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 BS-VI Pre-Booking Voucher Now Available on Amazon at Rs 3,000

In a rather unusual and unbelievable incident, the BS6 version of the Kawasaki Ninja 300 has been made available on e-commerce website, Amazon. The two wheeler, which is available in Lime Green/Ebony and Black colours, comes equipped with an 296cc parallel-twin motor that is capable of generating 38.4bhp and 27 Nm torque. The powerful engine has been teamed up with a six-speed gearbox along with an assist and slipper clutch for a seamless performance.

According to a report in Motoroids , those who are willing to buy the newly launched motorcycle in Indiacan purchase a booking voucher worth Rs 3000 online. The price of the voucher will then be deducted from the final payment that you make at a Kawasaki store. The BS6 version of the Kawasaki Ninja 300 can be purchased at an ex-showroom price of Rs 3.18 lakh.

The powerful two wheeler ishome to twin-cylinder configuration of the Ninja 300’s engine. The bike will continue to have a tube diamond andsteel frame,as its predecessor. In terms of underpinnings, the BS6 Ninja 300 will retain the 37mm telescopic fork and a five-way adjustable gas-charged monoshock at the back. The bike’s kerb weight is 179 Kg and it has tubeless tyre and alloy wheels. Further, there is also a 290mm front disc and a 220mm rear disc, along with 17-inch rims shod with MRF zapper rubber.

In terms of availability, bike enthusiasts based out of Ahmedabad, Banglore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna and Pune can immediately purchase it, while those living in other parts of the country will have to wait till Kawasaki Ninja 300 reaches their city.

Kawasaki had recently teased two new bikes. Out of them one is the BS6 version of the Kawasaki Ninja 300, while the other still remains a secret.