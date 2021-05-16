2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Gets New Twilight Blue and Metal Deep Grey Colour Schemes in Latest Update

In a latest update to sportbike Ninja 400 for 2021, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturerKawasaki has introduced new colour options — Metal Twilight Blue and Metal Deep Grey — for the Ninja's colour palette in the Chines market. The Deep Gray shade gets orange highlights and Twilight Blue comes with white and Neon Green graphics. The new shades are adding more sporty flair to Kawasaki’s popular sub-400 cc supersport motorcycle. Now, after addition of two new colours, Ninja 400 sport a total of four colour options in China as the motorcycle continues to have its old ‘Metal Spark Black’ and ‘KRT version’ colour schemes as before.

Except for the newly added colour options, Kawasaki’s Ninja 400 for 2021 remains the same as before.The motorcycle is powered by a 399cc with parallel twin engine putting out 46bhp of maximum power and 37.2Nm of peak torque. The supersport motorcycle features aggressive styling, with twin LED headlamps, a sporty full-fairing, split seat design, a sleek tail design, and an LED taillight.

Also Watch:

The aerodynamic design of the motor cycle offers a great balance between a relaxed and a sporty riding position as it has got centre-set footpegs and raised clip-on handlebars.The motorcycle also has a semi-digital instrument cluster and sports 17-inch wheels, with a 110/70 tyre at the front and a 150/60 tyre at the rear.

Kawasaki Ninja 400 was introduced to the Indian market in 2018 with one colour option — KRT Green, however it was discontinued towards the end of 2019. The motorcycle costed Rs. 4.99 lakhs (ex-showroom), when it got discontinued in December 2019. Kawasaki has not said anything about the reintroduction of the Ninja 400 in the Indian market. The bike was never re-introduced in the BS 6 version after the previous BS 4 model was taken down due to stricter emission norms announced by the central government

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here