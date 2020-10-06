2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Unveiled Globally, Gets New Graphics and Colour Options

The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is yet to be relaunched in the Indian market as it was discontinued following the BS-VI emission norm mandate coming into act post April 1, 2020. Now, however, Kawasaki has updated the Ninja 400 and the 2021 model has broken cover. Unfortunately, this unveil has happened at a global level and there is still no news as to whether if and when the Ninja 400 will be coming to the Indian market. But since the 2021 model meets the new global emission norms (Euro V), there is some hope for its launch in the country probably next year.

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 also debuts with it new colour options. These include a black and grey colour combination with lime green graphics, and a new red colour option with minimal white graphics on the fairing. There is also a new teal colour option that gets silver graphics.

Other than the new colours, and the fact that the motorcycle is now Euro-V emission norm compliant, there is no other change on the Ninja 400. This means, that it continues to be powered by a 399cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that makes 49 PS of power at a whopping 10,000 RPM and 38 Nm of torque at 8,000 RPM. This engine is offered with a 6-speed transmission.

This Ninja competes squarely against the likes of the KTM RC 390 which is due for a major upgrade next year.