2021 Kawasaki Ninja H2R With 306bhp Output Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 79.90 Lakh

The Kawasaki Ninja H2R is undeniably one of the most exciting motorcycles in terms of performance. The superbike is a track based version of the standard Ninja H2 that also happens to be the only mass produced supercharged motorcycle in the world. Meanwhile, the Japanese superbike maker’s Indian arm has listed the 2021 Ninja H2R motorcycle on its India website at a price of Rs 79.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new 2021 Ninja H2R comes with a trellis frame that offers an elegant, lightweight solution to meet the performance requirements for the chassis. A carbon fibre body that does not feature a headlamp or turn indicators. The superbike comes equipped with 43 mm inverted fork suspension at the front and an Ohlins mono-shock at the rear. Powering the supercharged 998cc beast is a four-cylinder liquid cooled engine that produces a whopping 306 bhp (322 bhp with a RAM air intake), along with a peak torque of 165 Nm at 12,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a six-speed transmission.

A pair of massive 330 mm Brembo semi-floating discs with four-piston calipers at the front and a single 250 mm disc at the rear paired with a two-piston caliper, handle the braking functions. The riding position was tweaked for riding at ultra-high speed and circuit riding. To further help support the rider during intense acceleration, hip supporting pads flank the rear of the seat, additionally, these hip supports can be adjustable 15 mm backward to suit rider size.

Other features of the new H2R include a titanium exhaust, Kawasaki’s Quick Shifter, Cornering Management Function and a digital instrument cluster that displays the bank angle along with other important information.The Kawasaki Ninja H2R weighs 216 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 17 litres. And it is currently offered in one variant and a mirror coated matte spark black colour scheme.

