2021 Kawasaki ZX-10R, ZX-10RR Unveiled Globally, India Launch Likely Next Year

Japanese superbike maker Kawasaki has updated the flagship Ninja ZX-10R and ZX-10RR models for 2021. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is one of the most popular litre-class bikes around the world. In its latest iteration of ZX-10R and its sibling ZX-10RR have been launched globally and both models get a good share of updates in terms of aesthetics, mechanics and electronics.

The new Ninja ZX-10R and ZX-10RR seem to have heavily derived its design cues from the Kawasaki Ninja H2. The new design features a more aerodynamic design pattern to reduce drag resistance and increase downforce. The updated bodywork has a taller windscreen and a new set of LED dual headlamps that get placed on either side of the central ram intake tunnel that lends to the ZX’s aggressive look. It also sports a new pair of LED turn signal lights and cowling mounted mirrors. The tail section looks sleek as well.

The superbike also gets some crucial revisions to its frame by slightly shifting its balance forward. The swingarm pivot has been lowered by 1mm and incorporates a new swingarm that’s 8mm longer contributing to a 10mm increase to the wheelbase.

The 2021 Kawasaki ZX10R will be powered by a 998cc, liquid-cooled in-line four-cylinder Dual Overhead Camshaft (DOHC) motor to meet the Euro5 emission norms. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox and while the power figures are yet to be officially revealed, it should be at the same mark as its predecessor.

The electronics on the new ZX-10R get a Bosch six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF), Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS) and more. It also features a new multifunctional 4.3-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth and Rideology App.

The ZX-10RR features an upgraded air box that is also not as restricted as on the ‘R’. It rides on lighter, forged Marchesini wheels, while the brakes are from Brembo Stylema calipers with steel braided lines.

The 2021 Kawasaki ZX-10R will be available in two variants with and without Anti-lock braking system (ABS). It comes in two colour choices -metallic spark black and metallic matte carbon grey. While KRT edition comes in lime green, ebony and pearl blizzard white colour options. However, the ZX-10RR comes only in the lime green colour option.

The superbikes in the USA are on offer at $16,999 (approx. 12.17 lakh, with duties and revised price when launched in India expect it to be a lot higher. The old Ninja ZX-10R is currently priced at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).