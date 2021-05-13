2021 Kia Seltos and Sonet Waiting Period Reaches All Time High: Here's How Long Deliveries May Take

KIA Motors offering’s Sonet and Seltos in India have done well for the company, considering they are both from a new brand in a competitive market like our country. The Korean automaker have announced a hike in the prices of its 2021 versions of the SUVs which sport a new brand identity and come with new features.

The 2021 Kia Seltos, Sonet are in good demand in India, however, the company has said that the waiting periods for nearly all variants of both the cars is stretching up to as much as 20 weeks. Now, Kia has advised its dealers across the country to communicate waiting periods extending to several weeks to customers on these models.

As per our comunication with Kia dealerships in NCR, buyers will be able to take a delivery of a 2021 Kia Sonet in approximately 11-13 weeks for certain turbo-petrol iMT and DCT variants, provided they had booked it earlier for aforementioned models. The wait period is a bit more for the 2021 Seltos which stretches upto 16-17 weeks for the HTK+ 1.5-litre petrol manual gearbox variant. All other variants currently have a waiting period ranging between 17 and 20 weeks. Additionally, these waiting periods may further vary based on colour availability as well as the place of purchase.

It must also be noted that the demand is not the only factor that is extending the waiting period for Kia cars in India. The second wave of COVID-19 infections in the country has also taken quite a toll on production and other processes. Adding to the delays, lockdowns as well as restrictions imposed in several states to curtail the surge of coronavirus have propped several logistical challenges across the automotive sector which have disrupted manufacturing schedules as well.

Currently, Kia has three cars in its stable which belong to a different segment and all of them are doing quite well in the Indian market – Seltos, Sonet and the Carnival. Surprisingly, all models have been doing well in terms of sales for the company.

