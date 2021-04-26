2021 Kia Sonet Compact SUV to Come With Paddle Shifters, Will Get New Variant Lineup

South Korean automobile giant Kia Motors is expected to unveil two new versions of its popular Sonet model including HTX Diesel AT and HTX Petrol DCT that could replace HTX+ Diesel AT and HTK+ Petrol DCT. The Kia Sonet was unveiled in India last year and rapidly gained popularity to emerge as one of the hot favourite sub-compact SUVs in the country. The South Korean automobile giant is now all set to roll out the first update of the compact SUV that will follow the setting up of a few new editions along with the unveiling of the brand new Kia logo.

The new Kia Sonet HTX will also pack in a host of convenient features including vehicle stability management, hill assist control, electronic stability control andnumerous driving modes. The company is expected to roll out the 2021 model tomorrow, as mentioned by gaadiwaadi.com

The base variant of the compact SUV by Kia Motors at present retails at an ex-showroom price Rs 6.79 lakh, while the premium edition of the same comes with a price tag of Rs 13.19 lakh. The 2021 Kia Sonet model will compete against the likes of Toyota Urban Cruiser, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 300, Ford Ecosport andNissan Magnite, among others.

The paddle shifters will only be offered with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine variant that is embedded with a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The compact SUV also features LED DRL's, headlamps and taillamps, rear bumper with dual muffler, ORVMs with LED turn signals, cruise control, remote engine start, 8-inch touch screen enabled infotainment system, Apple Carplay, rear defogger and much more.

A YouTube video posted by ARK MOTO VLOGS depicts the 2021 Kia Sonet model parked at a dealership. The narrator in the video details the model which comes with rear curtains and diamond-cut alloy wheels.

