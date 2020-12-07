2021 KTM 125 Duke Launched in India at Rs 1.50 Lakh, Gets New Design Elements

KTM has launched the 2021 KTM 125 Duke in India at Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is now available at KTM dealers across India. Instantly noticeable and impossible to ignore is the KTM 125 DUKE’s distinctive new styling – inspired by the performance powerhouse – KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R. The design is flanked by more aggressive, sharper bodywork with a seat unit that exposes more of the sportier geometry chassis. This streetfighter gets a new, bolt-on rear subframe, a larger steel tank and steeply rising lines that catapults its street creds sky-high.

KTM claims that the ergonomics of the motorcycle have also been altered, with a more authoritative riding position, backed up by revised rider and passenger seats. Riders also benefit from a modified and larger fuel tank which creates better leg contact & feel, and the 13.5-liter capacity will take ambitious riders further than ever.

The motorcycle gets a completely new WP Suspension front and back. For bikers who will be intending to use the KTM 125 DUKE in diverse ways across India, the updated suspension system will give riders of all types and ability, the comfort for commuting and confidence in the corners.

The motorcycle gets a 125-cc liquid cooled fuel injected engine that outputs a maximum output of 14.5 PS at 9,250rpm and a torque maximum of 12 Nm at 8,000rpm.

Speaking on the occasion Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said “Spawned from the 1290 beast itself and packed full of Duke attitude, the KTM 125 DUKE exudes qualities never seen in this category before. The ultra-lightweight trellis frame and subframe provide razor-sharp control, and the new styling is an absolute head turner. The launch of KTM 125 DUKE in late 2018 had been a point of inflection for KTM’s stronghold amongst the young biking enthusiasts in India. Upgrading that model with this new all capable entry level KTM is another testimony of the brand’s commitment to bringing pure performance to its valued customers.”