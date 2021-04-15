2021 KTM 1290 Super Duke RR Stock Sells Out in 48 Minutes After Bookings Open

Austrian Bike maker KTM's new naked superbike KTM 1290 Super Duke RR which sports a powerful 1301 CC V-twin engine comes as one of the fastest bikes on the planet. The engine generates a maximum power of 180 hp and a peak torque of 103 lb-ft.What further makes it impressive is the lightweight of the bike standing at 397 pounds, which offers it a power to weight ratio of 1:1.

The bike similar to its blazing fast speed was also quick to sell out among superbike lovers. Customers flocked online on KTM's website in a bid to place an order from the limited stock of the 500 units of the vehicle. The entire stock sold in mere 48 minutes. The KTM 1290 Super Duke RR comes with a hefty price tag of close to Rs 23 lakh and the quick sale made the Austrian bike manufacturer garner revenue of more than Rs 112 crore, mentions jalopnik.com.

It is unclear, however, as to when the Bike would be hitting the Indian markets.

KTM claims that the 1290 Super Duke RR bike has the most powerful V-twin engine in the naked bike segment. The superbike is also 9 kilograms lighter than the company's previously launched R model. The automobile giant has made use of imperative design changes to accomplish that. The Austrian company has leveraged a carbon fibre body and subframe and even the battery utilized in the bike is a lightweight Li-ion unit that takes off 2.5kg of weight from the bike.

KTM has utilized a lightweight Akrapovic slip-on exhaust system manufactured of Titanium and has also made the bike available with an optional Akrapovic Kit Evolution line for maximum power. The powerful machine features different riding modes for a smooth ride on varied terrains.

No doubt, the features of the bike are avant-garde, but is a price tag of Rs 23 lakh worth it? Well, apparently for buyers who cleared the stock in 48 minutes it indeed is.

