2021 KTM 1290 Super Duke RR Unveiled Globally With 180 HP Power, Limited to Only 500 Units

Austrian bike manufacturer TM is renowned for offering high-performance motorcycles irrespective of the model. The company’s popular Duke, Adventure and RC series bikes warrant an adventurous and thrilling experience to bike lovers. KTM however has upped the game now to a different level with its powerful 1290 Super Duke RR, which is capable enough to blow the minds of superbike enthusiasts.

Some of the pics revealed of the bike during its testing phase depict a true power monster in orange colour. The bike will be a limited edition offering with the company producing only 500 units of the same.

The new KTM 1290 Super Duke RR will draw power from a V-twin 1301 cc motor churning out a maximum power of 180 hp and 140 nm of torque. The company claims the bike has the most powerful V-twin engine in the naked bike category. The 180-kilogram weight of the bike gives it an impressive power to weight ratio of 1:1.

The vehicle is also 9 kilograms lighter than the company's popular R model and the automobile giant has leveraged strategic design changes to accomplish that. KTM has made use of a carbon fibre body and subframe and even the battery used in the vehicle is a lightweight Li-ion unit which again cuts 2.5kg of weight.

KTM has also leveraged a range of cutting-edge mechanical parts in the 1290 Super Duke RR bike to draw maximum power from the V-twin engine. For instance, the vehicle sports an adjustable WP Apex Pro 7117 steering damper along with completely adjustable WP Apex Pro 7548 Close Cartridge forks.

The company has also integrated a lightweight Akrapovic slip-on exhaust system crafted of Titanium, featuring a carbon fibre built cap. The bike is also available with an optional Akrapovic Kit Evolution line for enhanced power. The power monster will also come packed with different riding modes for different terrains.

