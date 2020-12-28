2021 KTM RC 200 Spied Undisguised for the First Time, Launch Expected in Q1 2021

It is a known fact that KTM is working on the updated RC range of motorcycles as few test mules of the RC 200 were spotted doing rounds on Indian roads. Now, the latest spy images of the 2021 KTM RC 200 have surfaced online hinting that the Austrian motorcycle giant is all set to roll out its new-gen motorcycle from the production line at Bajaj’s plant in Chakan, Maharashtra.

According to a Car and Bike report, the yet to be launched KTM RC 200 features a new headlight cluster that is inspired by KTM’s RC8 superbike. The company has slightly shifted the mirror-mounted LED turn indicators onto the faring. The outgoing model had twin-beam projector headlamp that has been replaced with a traditional halogen headlamp in the latest version.

The new bike sports a redesigned windscreen which is expected to provide better wind protection. It also gets a new set of graphics and stickers enhancing the overall aesthetics. The bike will feature bigger, thinner and perforated disc brakes upfront and more perforated which will definitely help in cooling them down which will further enhance the braking.

The new spy images give us a glimpse of the instrument cluster which seems like an updated and gully-digital unit. It has a LED tail lamp too.

The new-gen RC 200 is expected to roll out with the same 199.5 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that will power the current version. The motorcycle is capable of producing 24.6 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.2 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm and comes paired with a six-speed gearbox.

The new KTM RC 200 is expected to be more expensive than the current iteration which is currently priced at Rs 2.01 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is likely to go on sale in India by the first quarter of 2021.

