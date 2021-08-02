2021 KTM RC 390, RC 200 and RC 125 Leaked Completely Ahead of Official India Launch

There have been many speculations about what the new KTM RC series – which includes the KTM RC 390, KTM RC 200 and the KMT RC 125 – is going to be like. There have also been several spy shots that have surfaced ranging from the test motorcycles being snapped in international markets to it being snapped testing in India itself. And all of this left little for imagination as to what the new motorcycles will be like. Well, now, there is nothing left to the imagination as official images of the KTM RC 390, KTM RC 200 and the KMT RC 125 have leaked before its launch telling us almost everything there is to know about these motorcycles, except for the price of course.

- KTM RC 390

Let’s start with the flagship offering in the KTM RC series, the KTM RC 390. The motorcycle has seen a complete overhaul in terms of design. The new headlamp cluster makes the motorcycle look wider than before and that can also be due to the fact that the angle of the headlamp is similar to the Duke 390. The headlamp cluster is flanked by carbon-fibre finished housing which connects to the L-shaped, presumably LED, indicators. As a result, the motorcycle looks cleaner as it doesn’t have conventional indicator lights sticking out of the fairing and unlike the previous model, the indicators are not integrated into the rearview mirrors. While the motorcycle looks wider from the front, the RC 390 seems to have gone sleeker everywhere else. The fuel tank is bigger than before and the motorcycle continues to come with a split seat setup, although the rear seat now looks like a proper seat and is not disguised as a rear seat cowl.

The 2021 KTM RC 390 will come with a new fully-digital instrument cluster. (Photo Courtesy: Cartoq)

In the leaked pictures, the KTM RC 390 has an orange and blue colour scheme which is similar to the company’s racing colours in MotoGP. And yes, the sub-frame of the motorcycle gets an orange finish too. There is also a big opening in the fairing meant to aid aerodynamics as well as the heat-management of the motorcycle. Lastly, the motorcycle will also get new 5-spoke alloy wheels.

The 2021 KTM RC 390 will also come with an updated instrument cluster which could probably be the same unit as on the KTM 390 Duke. Hence, the bike could also come with turn-by-turn navigation and connectivity features as well. Additionally, the RC 390 has also borrowed the switch cube from the KTM 390 Duke.

On the hardware front, what’s visible from the pictures is that the RC 390 will come with fully adjustable upside-down front suspension which are WP Apex units, along with the same adjustable monoshock suspension at the back. The motorcycle also has Continental ContiRoad tyres in the pictures but there is a good possibility that these are pictures of the international-spec motorcycle and the Indian model could come with a different suspension setup and continue to come with MRF tyres instead.

To wrap it all up, the exhaust system seems to have been reworked and there is no belly pan which could have been done for better ground clearance. Engine-wise, the motorcycle is not expected to get a lot of updates as it is already in a BS-VI emission norm-compliant stage.

- KTM RC 200 and KTM RC 125

The leaked image of the KTM RC 200. (Photo Courtesy: Instagram/yadu_kanakkaparambil)

The KTM RC 200 and the RC 125 will come with a similar design update and will closely resemble the KTM RC 390, as they always have. The difference between the RC 390 and the other two motorcycles could be the fact that the latter could use halogen headlamps, have non-adjustable suspension and have a slightly downgraded but digital instrument cluster similar to the KTM 200 Duke.

The leaked image of the KTM RC 125. (Photo Courtesy: Instagram/yadu_kanakkaparambil)

Other than that, the KTM RC 200 and the KTM RC 125 will get different colour schemes. As can be seen from the images, the RC 200 will have a striking silver and orange paint colour option and the KTM RC 125 will get a black and orange colour theme which looks fantastic. After this massive leak, there’s not a lot left for KTM to officially announce. The only major thing remaining to be known at this point is the price of these motorcycles which will be a slight premium over their current price.

Also Watch:

Currently, the KTM RC 390, RC 200, and RC 125 are priced at Rs 2.77 lakh, Rs 2.08 lakh, and Rs 1.80 lakh, respectively (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here