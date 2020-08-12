2021 KTM RC 390 Spied Without Disguise, Shows Major Overhaul In Design

KTM has been working on a complete overhaul of one of its most popular model around the world. And a fresh set of spy shots have given us more clarity on the details of the upcoming iteration.

The test mule was spotted with no disguise showcasing major changes in terms of design and cosmetics. The front of the bike is brand-new with a new fairing and headlamp. A headlamp is an all-new unit that has not been seen on the company’s faired lineup before. There are LED DRLs and the motorcycle will also have turn indicators that are integrated into the fairing, unlike the mirrors in the current version. The headlight unit seems to have taken major cues from KTM’s naked motorcycles like the 390 Duke and the 790 Duke.

We expect the motorcycle to come with revised ergonomics with the rider’s triangle that is seemed to have been altered to provide a less committed riding position. While this will appeal to customers who intend to take up touring, the new iteration will not be a complete track-focused bike anymore.

Also Watch:

KTM has also reworked on the main as well as the sub-frame of the motorcycle. The rear-end of the motorcycle is also an all-new design. As far as the powertrain goes, we expect the motorcycle to be run by the same 373-cc single-cylinder engine which will go through a few tweaks to be compliant of Euro 5 emission norms.

Image source