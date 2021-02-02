2021 KTM RC 390 Spotted Undisguised Ahead of Launch, Here's All You Need to Know

Ever since its launch in 2013, the KTM RC390 has been dominating its segment and is now due for a replacement. A near production-ready guise of the current-generation fully-faired medium displacement bike has been spotted recently. The new generation model 2021 KTM RC 390 has been found testing in Europe without any camouflage. As the spy shots confirmed, the sports motorcycle has received a completely new design.

The updated clip-on handlebars would enhance the touring experience for the rider and the overall ergonomics. The 2021 KTM RC 390 is also likely to get a fully-digital and fully-colour TFT dash. KTM would redesign the subframe of the new motorcycle to enhance pillion comfort. A full LED headlamp takes the center stage to give the 2021 KTM RC 390, a whole new look. The new additional transparent fairing around the headlamp becomes wider, perhaps to facilitate better wind protection to the rider. The housing for the boomerang-shaped LED turn indicators has a new funky design. The side panels of the fairing have air vents for optimized flow.

The Austrian brand is also expected to employ a larger fuel tank to improve the range. The new rear sub-frame is designed to bring about an improvement in comfort levels for tall riders. A larger front disc brake can be expected for improved braking performance. Rear spy shots show that the new RC 390 will have a similar (vertical) tail light setup like the outgoing version. The engine powering the 2021 RC 390 would be the same 373cc single-cylinder that powers the current model as well as the 390 Duke and 390 Adventure. The liquid-cooled unit with its sprightly 44 hp and 35 Nm of torque has achieved much fame among performance enthusiasts. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox by means of a slipper clutch.

The monoshock rear suspension system and WP inverted telescopic front has been retained. KTM might make changes to the exhaust of the new version to reduce the emissions further down. KTM might launch the updated RC 390 sometime in 2021.