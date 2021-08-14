2021 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Unveiled With 800-hp Output - Return of the Icon

Lamborghini has taken the wraps off the 2021 Countach sportscar. The car shares major design cues with the original Countach, a celebrated model that falls among the few monikers that help put Lamborghini on the map. The Countach’s distinctive silhouette with the essential line running from front to rear, sharp angles and lines and idiosyncratic wedge shape, innovated modern super sports design as well as future Lamborghini models. The Countach LPI 800-4 develops the characteristic lines of the Countach’s five models over nearly 20 years, concentrated into the purest realization of iconic automotive design.

The final outline is pure and uncluttered, with references to the first LP 500 and LP 400 production version. Giving the LPI 800-4 a distinctive Countach face, inspiration was taken from the Quattrovalvole edition in the assertive lines of the front bonnet with long, low rectangular grille and headlights, as well as in the wheel arches with their hexagonal theme. The sharp inclination of the greenhouse adopts the straight lines redolent of the original Countach, adjoining the powerful, clean front-to-rear line. There is no fixed rear wing outside the pure lines, and the airscoops are integrated fluidly in the strong shoulders of the car, embellished with the distinctive Countach slatted ‘gills’. The iconic and aerodynamically powerful NACA air intakes cut into the side and doors of the Countach LPI 800-4 while the distinctive Periscopio lines running through the roof to the rear of the car, particularly distinctive if viewed from above, appear to float towards the rear of the car.

Under the bonnet, the car gets the brand’s famous 6.5-litre, V12 engine, along with a supercapacitor for enhanced acceleration and lower emissions. The V12 on its own makes 780hp while the electric motor develops 34hp. Together, the hybrid V12 puts out 800hp, which is sent to all four wheels via a permanent all-wheel-drive system. All this allows the new Countach to do the 0-100kph sprint in just 2.8sec, go from 0-200kph in 8.6sec, and then on to a top speed of 355kph.

The Italian manufacturer has confirmed that it will only be producing 112 examples of the new Countach. This number denotes the ‘LP 112’ internal project name used during the original Lamborghini Countach’s development. On a side note, the new Countach will not be offered in our market, as Lamborghini is only going to produce it as a left-hand-drive (LHD) model. And then there’s the small matter of the price; it would have cost around Rs 25 crore here.

