2021 Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder Launched in India at Rs 3.54 Crore

Lamborghini has launched the Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder in India at Rs 3.54 crore (ex-showroom). With a 0-100 km/h acceleration of just 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 324 km/h the performance of the car is similar to its coupé stablemate. India’s first Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder in Blu Sideris was delivered today.

The Huracán EVO RWD Spyder’s design optimizes the integration and function of the extremely lightweight soft top. The Spyder is a true Lamborghini with roof open and closed, sporting inimitable lines from every profile that confirm it is as dynamic in both looks and performance. The Spyder’s exterior lines ensure drag reduction and downforce matches that of the coupé without requiring additional aerodynamic appendages, while enhancing the rear-wheel drive car’s balance and dynamism with roof both up and down.

The Spyder’s aluminum and thermoplastic resin body sits on a lightweight hybrid chassis in aluminum and carbon fiber, with a dry weight of 1,509 kg and a weight-to-power ratio of 2.47 kg/hp. The performance pronounces 610 hp (449 kW) and 560 Nm of torque as the coupé version. The specially tuned P-TCS traction control system is designed for a thrilling performance in all conditions, consistently delivering torque and assuring traction even as the Spyder is realigning after sharp cornering or drifting.

Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder Interior. (Image source: Lamborghini)

The Huracán EVO Spyder’s ANIMA button on the steering wheel puts the pilot in control of driving modes, with the P-TCS calibrated to suit. STRADA provides stability and safety in all conditions by minimizing rear-wheel slippage, and more proactively managing torque delivery on low-adhesion surfaces. In SPORT mode, the driver enjoys drifting fun, allowing the rear wheels to slide and skate during acceleration, with torque limited when oversteer angles increase rapidly so the driver can stabilize and control the car. CORSA mode optimizes the car’s traction and agility when exiting a corner in high-performance conditions, maximizing dynamics and speed.

In a range of color options, the soft-top closely complements the rear-wheel drive car’s body lines and color options, while ensuring a quiet cockpit for easy conversation and entertainment with roof up or down. With soft top both up and down the driver can also electronically open the rear window, which functions as a windshield when up and highlights the V10 engine’s unique sound when down. Two removable lateral wind shields dampen lateral aerodynamic noise in the cabin, permitting conversations even at high speeds.

