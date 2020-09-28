2021 Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule Design Package Unveiled, Looks Sportiest Ever

Lamborghini has announced that their popular SUV offering, the Lamborghini Urus, will be available with a Graphite Capsule design package from the year 2021. The package will be available in four colour options - white Bianco Monocerus, black Nero Noctis, and grey Grigio Nimbus and Grigio Keres.

As part of this package, the lower parts of the car, at around the front, rear and side sills - all are finished in matte body colour. It is on top of this that you can choose one of the four accent colours - orange Arancio Leonis and Arancio Dryope, yellow Giallo Taurus and green Verde Scandal, which can be found on the front splitter, door inserts and rear spoiler of the SUV.

Also Watch:

Other than that, the car also gets 23-inch Taigete rims and new, black chrome-finished exhaust. In total, there are over 16 colour combinations that can be had with the Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule.

Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule from the back. (Photo: Lamborghini)

The interior gets dark, anodized aluminium trim on the dashboard and door panels, with new matte-finish carbon fibre inserts. The exterior accent colours are carried over inside and highlight the central tunnel, seat bolster, stitching and the embroidered Lamborghini logo on the headrests.

Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule interiors. (Photo: Lamborghini)

The ventilated Alcantara seats are an exclusive option only available on the Urus Graphite Capsule and the recently launched Pearl Capsule.