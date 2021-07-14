2021 Land Rover Discovery Launched at Rs 88.06 Lakh, Gets Updated Design, Features

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced the introduction of the New Land Rover Discovery SUV with prices starting from Rs 88.06 Lakh (ex-showroom). The New Land Rover Discovery will come with a choice of three engine options spread across three variants – P300, P360 and D300.

Here are the complete variant-wise engine details:

- P300 Variant: 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with 296 hp and 400 Nm

- P360 Variant: 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine with 355 hp and 500 Nm

- D300 Variant: 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine with 296 hp and 650 Nm

The New Discovery introduces new straight-six Ingenium engines, both petrol and diesel, which claim enhanced fuel efficiency, performance and refinement. The new engines are available alongside Land Rover’s already existing four-cylinder P300 Ingenium petrol powertrain.

All-New Discovery models with six-cylinder Ingenium engines feature an advanced driveline that optimizes the torque split between front and rear axles, using a range of sensors to distribute torque to suit the conditions. The new Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system maximizes traction, on-road dynamics and driveline efficiency, resulting in improved fuel economy and reduced CO2 emissions in normal driving, with no compromise to Discovery’s trademark all-terrain capability, as per the company.

With Terrain Response 2 technology, New Discovery is primed to suit the driving conditions while the new Wade Mode optimizes the vehicle for deep water fording – even applying the brakes automatically when the driver disengages Wade Mode, to restore full performance from the first application of the brakes.

In terms of design, it has the quintessential Discovery DNA design cues – including the clamshell bonnet, the stepped roof and the highly visible C-pillar. It also has new LED headlights with a new daytime running light signature with dynamic front and rear indicators. It also has a revised front bumper with a wider body-coloured graphic and new side vents. At the rear, it gets new LED lights, which are joined across the back of the vehicle by a new Gloss Black panel.

Inside, it gets a full-size seven-seat layout and the highlight of the cabin is the Pivi Pro infotainment system. A completely redesigned centre console houses its 48% larger 11.4-inch full HD touchscreen and Land Rover’s SOTA technology allows owners to update as many as 44 individual electronic modules, without the inconvenience of visiting a Retailer. This infotainment system combines with the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that also shows high-definition 3D mapping within the instrumentation. The digital instruments can be configured to show a pair of conventional dials, full-screen 3D navigation guidance or a combination of the two, allowing drivers to customize the view to suit their preference.

The car, for the rear passengers, has the Click and Go tablet holders, incorporated into the front seatbacks. The system also includes USB-A charging sockets.

Other features include the optional hands-free Gesture Tailgate that can detect the wave of a foot beneath the rear bumper to open the boot, Intelligent Seat Fold technology allows customers to configure the seating layout using the central touchscreen and the Remote app technology lets customers keep tabs on the fuel status and location of their vehicle and even unlock and lock the doors.

The company also says that with the new Land Rover, the second-generation Activity Key is also available. It features touchscreen controls, a digital watch and can lock, unlock and start the vehicle as an addition to the conventional fob.

