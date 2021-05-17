2021 Mahindra Scorpio Spotted Testing in Sand Dunes of Rajasthan Ahead of India Launch

Indian car-making brand, Mahindra has its third generation Scorpio in the testing phase. The upcoming SUV has been recently spotted in Rajasthan. In the latest video shared on Rajasthan MotorSports’ Instagram account, one can see the beasty vehicle being tested on sand. From the video, the look of the car is not entirely clear. According to a report published in Rush Lane , the vehicle in all likelihood will hit the market during the festive season. The spy shots of Mahindra’s upcoming offering have been floating on the internet for quite some time. In all probability, the variant spotted in the sand dunes of Rajasthan is 4×4 / AWD.

From what is known till now, the Third Generation Scorpio has received a full makeover in terms of its look. The exact details about the front and rear of the car have been kept under wraps till now. But, from the video that is now going viral one can expect a bold and powerful vehicle in the near future. If the rumour mill is to be believed, the soon to be launched car will also feature a sunroof. In case this happens, it is going to be a first in the Scorpio series.

The 2021 Scorpio will apparently come with two engine options including turbo diesel and turbo petrol. The engines will be paired with both manual and auto transmission gearbox options. Some other sophisticated changes in the functioning of the car like a flat-bottom steering wheel are also expected. To give the four-wheeler a rather classy look, the interior of the car is expected to be in all black as opposed to the existing dual colour interior layout.

As far as the debut of the 2021 Scorpio is concerned, one can expect it by November 2021. However, since the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has created havoc across India, some delays in the global supply are quite possible. Due to the current situation, it will be no surprise if the official launch of the car on the road gets postponed. In terms of pricing, the all-new Scorpio will fall in the price range of Rs 12-18 lakhs.

