2021 Mahindra TUV300 Facelift Spotted Filming for TVC; to be Known as Bolero Neo

The Mahindra TUV300 2021 facelift has been spotted in Maharashtra when the car was being filmed for a television commercial. The vehicle is also known as the Mahindra Bolero Neo, the production avatar of the upcoming Mahindra SUV which is expected to launch this year. In September 2015, the first Mahindra TUV300 arrived in India. After which the company introduced the updated and bigger TUV300 Plus in 2018 as a follow up. The Mahindra TUV300 2021 was painted in grey and can be seen with the new look that the carmaker was working on for so long.

Because of the new BS6 emission norms, the company in 2020 had decided to axe the car from its portfolio. Here are some of the details regarding the model to help you know it better.

Mahindra Bolero Neo.

The date of launch of the model has not yet been finalised but is expected to hit the domestic market in the first quarter of the year. The price of the Bolero Neo has also not been disclosed.

The Bolero Neo is somewhat similar in looks to the TUV300 that was refreshed in 2019. The vehicle comes with a new chrome grille and different air dam section, a normal set of tail lights and is devoid of roof rails. The car would be powered by a 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder mHawk diesel motor putting out in the region of 100 HP and 240 Nm. It will be accompanied with a 5-speed gearbox.

There are no images available showing the interiors of the model however it is expected to be the same as the TUV300 with more goodies to offer like a new infotainment system with latest smartphone connectivity.

Features like 4-speaker audio system, driver and co-driver seat lumbar support, GPS navigation, reverse parking sensors and camera, leatherette upholstery, power steering with tilt, single zone HVAC with heater, power windows, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Isofix child seat mounts, seat belt reminder are likely to be carried forward from the current model.

