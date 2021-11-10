CHANGE LANGUAGE
2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio India Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features and More
Maruti Suzuki is set to launch the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio in India and here, we bring you all the updates from the launch event LIVE.

News18.com | November 10, 2021, 11:35 IST
2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki will launch the 2021 facelifted Celerio in India today. Ahead of this we have got plenty of hints about the car in the form of teasers released by the company as well as spy shots of the car during its tests. The car was also recently spotted at a dealership that gave us a clear picture of the external changes. In terms of exteriors, the car gets a completely overhauled front fascia that includes a new grille with a chrome bar running across its length. It gets a new pair of back-swept headlamps with LED, a new bumper and flared wheel arches that make the car’s stance very different from before. On the inside, the car gets plenty of changes that come in the form of an all-black interior theme, faux aluminium accents across the cabin, vertically placed AC vents among others. In its new avatar, the car will also come with a new touchscreen infotainment system, push-button for start/stop, auto engine start/stop, steering wheel with multifunction buttons and more.

Maruti Suzuki will begin the launch event soon, stay tuned to this space for more updates on the launch.

The new Celerio is expected to be offered with the same set of engines as the WagonR. This means you can expect a choice between a 1.0-litre three-cylinder K10 petrol engine and a 1.2-litre petrol engine.

Nov 10, 2021 11:35 (IST)

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new Celerio in India today. We will bring you all the updates live from the event so stay tuned to this space! 

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio. (Image source: Maruti Suzuki)

