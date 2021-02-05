2021 Maserati Ghibli Range Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 1.15 Crore

Maserati has launched the 2021 Ghibli range in India. The 2021 models get a restyled signature grille bearing the Maserati Trident. At the rear, the car gets Giugiaro-penned Maserati 3200 GT “boomerang” rear lights.

In addition to class-leading 3.0-litre V6 & V8 Petrol engines, an all-new 4-cylinder 2.0-litre engine with a 48V Hybrid system is now available.

The new model gets a 5-star NCAP certificate and is equipped with a comprehensive range of Level 2 ADAS, the highest level of autonomous driving currently permitted.

Maserati continues its collaboration with Brembo, the global leader in the design and production of braking systems. The Ghibli is equipped with Skyhook suspensions with shock absorbers to deliver continuous damping variation. The system uses sensors that monitor the movement of each wheel and the vehicle body to determine the road conditions and how the vehicle is being driven. It then instantly adjusts each damper for optimal ride comfort.

The central HD touch screen has been enlarged from 8.4-inch with a ratio of 4:3 to 10.1-inch with a ratio of 16:10. This new high-resolution display with multi-touch function carries a new graphic interface that mixes black with a golden color. There is a subtle but very sophisticated change to the instrument cluster, which now includes a large rev counter and speedometer on either side of a 7-inch TFT display with real anti-dazzle flat glass covers over the instruments.

With effect from MY21 all Maserati cars are connected thanks to the new Maserati Connect program. Having the Maserati connected at all times enables an eye to be kept on the car's health, and Maserati Connect will alert the driver when a service is due. Maserati Connect also enhances safety and security, with assistance in emergencies and in case of car theft. With a Smartphone or Smartwatch, drivers can always stay in contact with their Maserati thanks to the Maserati Connect app; this is also possible from home via their virtual personal assistant (Amazon Alexa & Google Assist).

Ghibli Hybrid:

The new Ghibli Hybrid is introduced in India at a starting price of Rs 1.15 Crore and as the name suggests, is something new, electrifying, and fearless.

Thanks to its maximum power output of 330 hp and torque of 450 Nm delivered from just 1,500 rpm, the new Ghibli Hybrid's performance data is very impressive: top speed of 255 kmph and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds. Maserati claims a 20 percent less fuel consumption with the new version.