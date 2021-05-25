2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA, AMG GLA 35 Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 42.10 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz has launched the new-gen GLA range in India including both the standard variant and the performance-oriented AMG GLA 35. Prices for the models start at Rs 42.10 lakh for the standard GLA and goes up to Rs 57.30 lakh (all prices ex-showroom) for the AMG variant. The company has announced that the aforementioned prices are introductory and that the range will see a hike of up to Rs 1.5 lakh from July 1.

In terms of design, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA gets an even butch stance with sculpted lines on the bonnet and sides. Like the other A-Class models in the stable, the top-end trim of the GLA will also get the signature diamond-stud pattern grille with a chrome slat at the centre. At the back, the car gets all-new LED taillamps, sculpted boot lid, spoiler and a rather beefy bumper with wider air intakes. The car comes with an option of 18- or 19-inch alloy wheels. Meanwhile, the AMG GLA 35 gets 19-inch wheels as standard along with Multibeam LED Headlamps.

On the inside, the car dash of the car is dominated by a large single unit display with split function for infotainment and instrumentation. The infotainment system in question comes with the brand’s latest MBUX interface with voice command functions. Other notable features on the car come in the form of wireless charging, multifunctional steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, and Mercedes’ Pre-Safe safety package. The AMG GLA 35 comes gets AMG-specific interiors, featuring a sporty flat-bottom steering wheel, black interior, ergonomically contoured sport seats in DINAMICA microfibre with red stitching. The highlights of the AMG model also include - Burmester surround sound system, AMG Suspension, and Keyless Go Comfort Package.

At its heart, the new GLA gets both petrol and diesel engine options, both sourced from the A-Class Limousine. the petrol unit comes in the form of a 1.3-litre engine that delivers 161 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, the diesel, on the other hand, is a 2.0-litre engine that makes 188 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The petrol unit is mated to a 7-speed DCT unit, while the diesel engine comes with an 8-speed G-Tronic automatic torque converter unit.

Meanwhile, the AMG GLA 35 is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine tuned to make 302 bhp, and 400 Nm of peak torque, while mated to an 8-speed DCT automatic unit. It also gets Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel-drive system.

