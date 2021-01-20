2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC Launched in India at Rs 57.40 Lakh, Gets MBUX and Alexa Integration

Mercedes-Benz India has announced the launch of the 2021 GLC which now comes with ‘Mercedes me connect’ technology and is available in both GLC 200 and GLC 220d variant. The Mercedes-Benz GLC 200 is priced at Rs 57.40 lakh and the GLC 220d 4M variant is priced at Rs 63.15 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India).

The key highlights of the new GLC include an all-digital instrument cluster which has different themes to choose from including Classic, Progressive and Sporty. The 12.3-inch display is divided into different areas which the driver can adjust individually to suit their requirements.

Mercedes-Benz has also include front massage seats into the new GLC, a function that is operated through the infotainment system. Additionally, it also has a new 360-degree camera through which the driver can have a view from every angle around the vehicle. This also includes a virtual bird's-eye view of the vehicle.

Through the Remote Mercedes me app, the 2021 GLC comes with remote engine start functionality along with remote AC controls, live location tracking, remote lock/unlock, remotely flash headlamps and use the horn to find the car in a parking lot. Customers can also open or close the windows and sunroof remotely from the app.

The updated mid-size luxury SUV also comes integrated with Alexa. This allows the customer to use the feature can be used from an Alexa Echo device set up at the home, office or also from phone’s Alexa App. Some examples that you can command, “Alexa, Ask Mercedes to lock the car” or “Alexa, Ask Mercedes to start the engine” or “Alexa, Ask Mercedes when is my service due?.” Google Home users can also use Google Home voice assistance with Mercedes me connect.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “The GLC has remained a key pillar of our SUV offence and has been the single highest-selling SUV in our portfolio last year. With the 2021 GLC, we now offer a technology superior, feature enriched fully loaded mid-size SUV, which has raised the benchmark for tech, comfort and convenience in the segment significantly. The new intuitive Mmc technology, MBUX Telematics with Hey Mercedes and new features create a comfortable and best-in car experience. As a customer-centric brand, it remains our endeavour to constantly offer new products and technology that benefits the customers and create a delightful ownership experience. We are confident, with the technology and feature enrichment, the GLC will continue its customer preference and extend its lead in the premium mid-size SUV segment.”

The 2021 model also introduces two new colour options - Brilliant Blue and High Tech Silver.