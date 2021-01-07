2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched in India at Rs 12.89 Lakh, Now Gets 7-Seater Variant

MG Motor India has launched the new 2021 Hector Facelift in India starting at Rs 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Hector gets several first-in-segment features, dual-tone exteriors and interiors, and a new 7-seater variant to choose from, along with earlier launched 5 and 6-seater options. The 7-seater version is launched under the Hector Plus brand and starts at Rs 13.34 lakh (Ex-showroom). The 7-seater will come in Style, Super, Smart, and a new ‘Select’ trim level.

Changes on the 2021 MG Hector includes new Thermopressed front chrome grille, Champagne and Black Dual-Tone themed interior, 18-inch Dual-Tone Alloys, updated i-SMART with industry-first Hinglish voice commands and many more features.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “At MG, our constant endeavor is to capture the imagination of our customers. With the Hector 2021 line up, we have made changes taking into consideration customer and automotive experts’ feedback. HECTOR’s evolution has made the internet SUV an even more compelling choice in its segment.”

The new Hector also gets other new features like front ventilated seats, wireless charging, auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror. The Hector Plus 6-seater with Captain Seats which now starts at Rs 15.99 lakh also gets Front Ventilated seats, wireless charging, and Auto-Dimming IRVM.

MG Hector 2021 comes with 60+ Connected car features with newly added features like i-SMART app on Apple watch, voice search for songs in Gaana app, Wi-Fi connectivity, Weather forecast by Accuweather, & many more.

The vehicle continues to come with 25+ safety and security features as standard including Electronic Stability Program, Traction Control, Hill Hold Control, Rear Wiper & Washer and Rear Defogger. Engine options also remains the same, a petrol and a diesel unit.

MG is also offering MG Shield with 5-year/Unlimited KMs warranty, 5-year Roadside Assistance, and Free Labour Charges for the first 5 periodic services. The MG Hector 2021 will also be available under MG Subscribe with Myles and Zoom for monthly subscription.