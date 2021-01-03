2021 MG Hector Facelift Spotted Undisguised at Showroom, India Launch Imminent

MG Motor India made an immediate impact in the domestic auto market’s premium space with the Hector five-seater SUV. The British manufacturer recently announced that the Hector received bookings of 5,000 units in December. Ahead of its launch, the 2021 MG Hector facelift has been spotted undisguised in India at an authorized MG Motor dealership.

Morris Garages announced that it will launch the seven-seater Hector in January. The features and overall design of the version will be similar to the 6-seat model. The spy shots of the facelifted Hector from the dealership reveal the exterior and interior highlights. The top-end variants of the Hector are expected to expand and a 4×4 variant might also be added to the lineup.

The Gloster full-sized have undergone some key revisions. The major changes introduced include updated front grille inserts, dual tone finish 18-inch alloy wheels, auto dimming IRVM, new two tone interior treatment beige and black cabin and updated 10.4-inch infotainment system. It retains the equipment levels on the inside. The recently launched MG Gloster SUV is offered with ADAS autonomous level-1 features and New Savvy Trim equipped with a 4×4 drive system.

The automaker is focused on the safety aspect as well as they should be. The 2021 MG Hector is believed to have six airbags, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) Anti-lock braking system (ABS) and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD).

The three-row six-seater Hector Plus unveiled in July 2020 ranged between Rs. 13.49 lakh and Rs. 18.54 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelifted MG Hector will face tough competition primarily from the upcoming new-generation Mahindra XUV500 and a host of other premium SUV competitors. Others giving major challenges in the coming days are Tata Gravitas and Hyundai Creta 7-seater. Following the updates on the 2021 MG Hector facelift, it is likely to witness a nominal price hike. The current pricing of the SUV model lineup ranges from Rs 12.83 lakh (ex-showroom) – Rs 18.08 lakh (ex-showroom).