2021 MG ZS EV Facelift Launched in India With 419 Km Electric Range, Price Starts at Rs 21 Lakh

MG Motor India has launched the 2021 ZS EV in India. Prices for the car starts at Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Excite variant and goes up to Rs 24.18 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Exclusive variant. In terms of design, the new iteration largely remains the same, however MG has improved the ground clearance and battery technology in the new ZS SUV.

The new ZS EV gets a 44.5kWh battery pack enabling it to run 419 km on a single charge (claimed). The ZS EV is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor that drives the front wheels and puts out 143hp of power and 353Nm of torque and can do 0-100kmph in 85 seconds.

MG claims that the car can be charged up to 80 percent in 16 to 18 hours with a 15A home supply and a cable is provided inside the car for the same. With the 7kW AC wall charger that’s provided with the car, the charging time takes 6-8 hours. And about 50 minutes is taken to fill the battery upto 80% using a 50kW DC fast charger.

In terms of features, the car gets Safety features like six airbags, ABS, brake assist, ESC, hill start assist, hill descent control, electric parking brake, tyre pressure monitor, Isofix child seat mounts, rear camera and parking sensors are standard for now, with the top-end trim additionally getting heated wing mirrors.

In terms of comfort featuers, the Excite gets halogen projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 17-inch alloys, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, cruise control and auto headlamps. Kit like leatherette upholstery, powered driver seat, panoramic sunroof, a PM 2.5 air filter, auto wipers, power foldable wing mirrors and connected car tech is reserved for the range-topping Exclusive trim.