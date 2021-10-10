2021 MG ZS EV Unveiled Globally, Electric SUV Gets a Bigger Battery with 439 Km Range

Morris Garage can easily be considered a well-established car manufacturer in India, churning out some of the most cutting-edge technology-honed vehicles. While MG is gearing up for the official launch of MG Astor in India on October 11, the UK-based company recently launched its 2021 upgrade of the MG ZS EV, the pure-electric model. And it’s better till the last ion. The 2021 MG ZS EV has shed off every inch of resemblance to its fossil-fueled members of the family and has surfaced as a pure-electric car inside-out. The EV has waved goodbye to the front grille and gets a brand-new electric-only facelift, including zero air ducts accompanied by a side-opening charging port. To make it stand out of the herd, the car gets distinctive and futuristic LED headlamps, along with DRLs oozing nothing but elegance.

Now, let’s talk about the most significant change that the ‘green customers’ will be elated to hear. The 2021 MG ZS EV has now a bigger, better battery to power this clean and mean machine. While the existing ZS EV model provides customers with a range of 262 kilometres, the new 2021 MG ZS EV can take you almost 1.5 times the distance than its predecessor. The 72kWh battery is expected to cover a range of 439 kilometres, reported India Today.

As far as charging time is concerned, a bigger battery does not mean that you will have to wait longer for the onset of your journey. The MG ZS EV 2021 can charge from 0 to 100 per cent in 10.5 hours with a 7kW charger and as less as 42 minutes with a 100kW fast charger.

The interiors, as one can expect from MG, are technology-laden with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display studded on the dashboard, similar to a jewel on a crown. The company assures the customers of a smoother and hassle-free interaction with the car’s system. MG is all about smartness, and hence, the improved iSMART connectivity system will let you control multiple features such as aircon control, lock-unlock, temperature, etc., with utmost ease.

The car is being offered to the to-be-customer base in two trim levels – the 2021 MG ZS EV SE and 2021 MG ZS EV Trophy – with a few tweaks and differences in the top-end Trophy variant.

