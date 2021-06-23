2021 Mini 3-Door, Convertible and JCW Range Launched in India, Starts at Rs 38 Lakh

Mini India has announced the launch of the all-new models of the Mini 3-Door Hatch, Mini Convertible and the Mini John Cooper Works Hatch in India today. This all-new Mini range will be available in petrol engines as Completely Built-up Units (CBUs).

The ex-showroom prices of the newly launched 2021 range are:

-Mini 3-Door Hatch: Rs 38,00,000

-Mini Convertible: Rs 44,00,000

-Mini John Cooper Works Hatch: Rs 45,50,000

As per the company, the test drivers and bookings have begun and the cars can be purchased through their dealerships or through their website as well.

These facelifted models were launched earlier this year globally and the 2021 version of this range comes with several updates. On the styling front, the hatchbacks get an updated front-end design with new bumpers front and back and a stretched-out grille that runs all the way to the base of the bumper. While, as always, the John Cooper Works (JCW) Mini is the sportiest package of them all as it is meant to have a great focus on performance and that is evident through its aggressive look with a blacked-out grille and prominent air ducts. The standard 3-door Mini and the convertible come with a body-coloured panel that runs across the grille. All three models also get new wheel designs and the wheel arches have been re-contoured as well.

Coming to the interiors, the cabin remains similar to the pre-facelift models in terms of design but gets new cabin shades and an optional 5.0-inch digital instrument cluster. The 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, though, is standard.

Other features include height-adjustable front seats, ambient lights, dual airbags, ABS, traction control, stability control, auto headlamps and wipers and so on. The JCW gets sportier seats and steering, cruise control and a Harman Kardon Hi-Fi music system.

Powering all these models is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine but this comes in different tune depending on the variant. The 3-door and convertible models make 192 hp and 280 Nm of torque and in these variants, this engine comes with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. In the JCW variant, the output goes up to 231 hp and 320 Nm of torque and the engine comes with an 8-speed gearbox.

