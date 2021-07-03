2021 Nissan Magnite SUV Long Term Review, First Report: A Stylish Start

The success that Nissan has been seeing with the Magnite compact SUV is frankly impressive. As of now, Nissan has delivered over 15,000 Magnites across the country and they registered sales of over 3,500 units last month, in June 2021 – the majority of which was the Nissan Magnite, of course. And all it takes is one glance at the SUV to realise why does it have everyone’s attention, or better yet if you get to drive it like I have been over the past 10 days or so, you will realise that the Magnite is a head-turner. It’s bold, it’s fresh, sleek and looks modern. Above all, amongst the ever-increasing number of boxy cars on our roads, the Magnite has been able to stand out from the crowd.

So yes, in case it is not evident yet, the Magnite makes a fantastic first impression. On top of that, the Magnite lives up to the expectations even after the first glance because usually, after finding a car good-looking, the next thing that people look at the price and the Magnite delivers in aces by being one of the most affordable SUVs in the Indian market.

And doing the job that I do, I am often carpet-bombed with questions about all new cars that come out. The Magnite was no different, but gradually those questions die down and make way for questions about the recently launched or the upcoming car that’s been riding the “trend” wave. The Magnite has been an exemption in this regard as the questions still keep coming in about how the car is and that, right away, is a clear indication for me that the Magnite has joined the big league and has become a car that you just have to consider if you are looking out for a new one in the market with a budget of Rs 6-12 lakh.

Nissan Magnite. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Now, I did get to drive at the time of its launch but as is the case with such events, the time at hand is little and the number of things to be done is seemingly endless. However, I now get to spend time with the car at my own pace, for a long period of time wherein I will try to look past the impressive first impression that the Magnite brings with itself.

And in doing so, we will be answering more in-depth user-focused questions and share our experiences with the car which would be similar to what a buyer of the Magnite will have, at least over the course of the first few months.

As I mentioned, the Magnite has had a stylish start to the journey and amongst the first few features that have blown my mind include the combination of having a wireless charging pad and support for Wireless Android Auto and Wireless Apple CarPlay. This, along with the impressive JBL sound system, makes for one of the best infotainment experiences in the segment. It is something that not only you but your family and friends will appreciate too.

And while it might be too early to comment on other aspects of the Magnite, I have to say that I absolutely love the LED headlamps that come with it. Honestly, just from its functionality, like the throw, spread and brightness of the headlamps, I wouldn’t have been surprised to see this exact headlamp in a car that costs 4-5 times more than the Magnite.

Having said that, in the coming months, the Magnite has will have to go through one of the most demanding weather conditions that my region (Delhi-NCR) has to offer – monsoon. I’m just glad that at the very least, I’ll be looking stylish through the season.

Watch this space for more updates over the course of our long-term test with the Nissan Magnite.

